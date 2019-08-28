Reviewing CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSSU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.27% and 61.53% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.