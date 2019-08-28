Reviewing CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSSU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.27% and 61.53% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
