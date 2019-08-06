Reviewing CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSS)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

We are comparing CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.91% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.85% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.