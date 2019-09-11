Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.08 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.