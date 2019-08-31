Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

This is a contrast between CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
