Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

This is a contrast between CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -0.42 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund