Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s results

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 15 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 2.46%. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats CM Finance Inc.