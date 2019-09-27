Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s results

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
CM Finance Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 2.46%. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.