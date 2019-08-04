Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 106.57 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 13.61%. Insiders owned roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.