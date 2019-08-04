Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.33
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|106.57
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CM Finance Inc. and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 13.61%. Insiders owned roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.
