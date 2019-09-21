Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.57 23.77

Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 11.85% respectively. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.