Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 42.45% respectively. Insiders owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.