Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05

In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 42.45% respectively. Insiders owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.