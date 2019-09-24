Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 49.28% respectively. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.