Reviewing CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 49.28% respectively. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
