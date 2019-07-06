Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)’s and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s results

Since CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.45 N/A -0.02 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 27 0.74 N/A 1.18 21.55

In table 1 we can see CLPS Incorporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Liquidity

CLPS Incorporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. CLPS Incorporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is $31, which is potential 13.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of CLPS Incorporation shares and 91.4% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares. CLPS Incorporation’s share owned by insiders are 73.82%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -3.81% -8.82% -13.73% -10.61% -5.06% 3.19%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has stronger performance than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.