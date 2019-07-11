Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)’s and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s results

Both CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.25 N/A -0.02 0.00 DXC Technology Company 60 0.71 N/A 4.96 11.57

In table 1 we can see CLPS Incorporation and DXC Technology Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CLPS Incorporation and DXC Technology Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Liquidity

CLPS Incorporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. CLPS Incorporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CLPS Incorporation and DXC Technology Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of DXC Technology Company is $71, which is potential 27.97% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.6% of CLPS Incorporation shares and 88.6% of DXC Technology Company shares. CLPS Incorporation’s share held by insiders are 73.82%. Comparatively, DXC Technology Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has stronger performance than DXC Technology Company

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DXC Technology Company beats CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.