Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, VIVUS Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 213.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.