Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 1.65 N/A -7.16 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 101.57 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clovis Oncology Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 397.43% upside potential and an average target price of $29. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 159.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Translate Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.3%. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.