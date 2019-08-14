Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.61 N/A -7.16 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.36 N/A -3.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.81 beta means Clovis Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 409.67% at a $29 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.6% respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.