Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Since Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.19 N/A -7.16 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 45.01 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 150.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.