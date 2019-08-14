Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.61 N/A -7.16 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $29, and a 409.67% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.