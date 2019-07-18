Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.11 N/A -7.16 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 135.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 20.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.3%. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.