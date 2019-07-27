Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.35 N/A -7.16 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Clovis Oncology Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 168.77% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.3%. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.