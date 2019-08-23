Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.73 N/A -7.16 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.81. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 334.62% and an $25.86 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.