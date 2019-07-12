Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clovis Oncology Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clovis Oncology Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 119.03% upside potential and an average target price of $29. Competitively the consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 34.19% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.