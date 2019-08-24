Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.73 N/A -7.16 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 334.62% and an $25.86 consensus price target. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 52.21% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.