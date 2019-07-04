Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.15 N/A -7.16 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clovis Oncology Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 97.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.51% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.