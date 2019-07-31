Reviewing Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

This is a contrast between Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.23 N/A -7.16 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clovis Oncology Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Clovis Oncology Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 174.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.