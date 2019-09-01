Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 13.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Opportunities Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 76.1% respectively. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.