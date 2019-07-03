Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.08 N/A -0.29 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 6.24 N/A 0.04 72.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 0% respectively. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 16.4% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.