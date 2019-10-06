Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.60 44.93M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 724,677,419.35% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.