Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

We are comparing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.54 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Opportunities Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 13.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.