Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s results

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.16 N/A -0.29 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 42.54 N/A 0.86 25.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.