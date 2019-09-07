Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.14 N/A 0.26 36.35 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 51.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.