Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.44 N/A 0.14 43.48

Demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.36% and 37.23%. Insiders held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.