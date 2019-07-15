Reviewing Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

This is a contrast between Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.16 N/A -0.29 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 0% respectively. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.