Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s results

This is a contrast between Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.16 N/A 0.88 14.09 RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RENN Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.