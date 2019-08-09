Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.33 N/A 0.88 14.09 RENN Fund Inc. 2 114.98 N/A 0.43 3.77

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Equity Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RENN Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Equity Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of RENN Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Equity Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats RENN Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.