Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s results

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.50 N/A 0.49 27.02 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.44 N/A 0.50 13.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clough Global Equity Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Clough Global Equity Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Clough Global Equity Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Prospect Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential downside is -10.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.