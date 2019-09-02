Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Both Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.40 N/A 0.88 14.09 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Equity Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 1.43% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.