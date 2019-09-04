Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

Since Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.81 N/A 0.88 14.09 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.22 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Clough Global Equity Fund is presently more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Equity Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clough Global Equity Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $35, which is potential 34.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clough Global Equity Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.94% and 51.1%. About 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.