Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

Since Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.52 N/A 0.49 27.02 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clough Global Equity Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clough Global Equity Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 53.47% and its average price target is $43.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.