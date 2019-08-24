Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.38 N/A 0.88 14.09 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.67 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Equity Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus target price of $42.25, with potential upside of 7.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.