Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.26 N/A 0.88 14.09 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.23 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clough Global Equity Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. B. Riley Financial Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Clough Global Equity Fund. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Equity Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.