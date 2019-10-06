Reviewing Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clough Global Equity Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Clough Global Equity Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.