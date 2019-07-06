Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.61 N/A -0.87 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.58% and 17.66%. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 10.34% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.