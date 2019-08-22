Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.00 N/A 0.17 61.21 Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54

Demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Lazard Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lazard Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Lazard Ltd, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.