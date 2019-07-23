Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.17 N/A -0.87 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.