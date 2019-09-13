Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.99 N/A 0.17 61.21 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.47 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.