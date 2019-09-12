Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.92 N/A 0.17 61.21 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.65 N/A 1.87 8.66

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 17.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.58% and 30.34%. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.