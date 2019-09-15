Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s results

Both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.09 N/A 0.17 61.21 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.88 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.