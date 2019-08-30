Reviewing Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

We are contrasting Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.52 N/A 0.17 61.21 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.17 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. About 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.