Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

We are contrasting Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 2.82 N/A -1.17 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.39 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cloudera Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Sphere 3D Corp. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 175.39% for Cloudera Inc. with consensus target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.6% of Cloudera Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has stronger performance than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.