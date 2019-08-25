Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

As Application Software companies, Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cloudera Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, ShotSpotter Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cloudera Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 139.88% for Cloudera Inc. with average price target of $16. On the other hand, ShotSpotter Inc.’s potential upside is 117.16% and its average price target is $60. The information presented earlier suggests that Cloudera Inc. looks more robust than ShotSpotter Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 65.4%. About 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.