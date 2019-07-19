Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

Since Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 2.70 N/A -1.17 0.00 SAP SE 117 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cloudera Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cloudera Inc. and SAP SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, SAP SE has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cloudera Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

Cloudera Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 188.29%. Competitively the consensus target price of SAP SE is $158.5, which is potential 24.39% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cloudera Inc. seems more appealing than SAP SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and SAP SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.6% and 4.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -4.07% weaker performance while SAP SE has 26.74% stronger performance.

Summary

SAP SE beats Cloudera Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.